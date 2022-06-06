GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Andrew Clement has spent most of his professional life building homes. But not like the ones he’s building now.

On a Thursday morning, he’s out with several dozen volunteers, framing some homes.

“We have a huge need to help folks in our community who are struggling with permanent housing,” Andrew said.

But the ones they’re building aren’t like the ones Andrew uilt his career on. These are Tiny Houses , which are about 210 square feet each and are meant to serve as houses for people who would otherwise be homeless with a special emphasis on military veterans.

“I really see the tiny homes as the best place for the folks who are either homeless or just struggling with stable housing to have their own place,” Andrew said. “People pay rent, according to their income, so it’s a sliding scale.”

Tiny Houses Greensboro has a slogan: Tiny Houses With Big Hearts.

The group works much like the Salvation Army or Urban Ministries does, providing a variety of services for folks who need a hand.

“Rain, sleet or snow, we’re (in downtown Greensboro every Saturday) serving breakfast to the most vulnerable,” Tiny Houses director Scott Jones said.

They’ll even do your taxes if there’s a need.

What they’ve also found is that their particular brand of help seems to be effective. Instead of bringing a myriad of folks to a central location, they provide their own space.

“We believe in the individual house because it gives them a sense of pride, dignity and home ownership,” Scott said. “They have four windows on every wall. They have their own kitchen, their own bathroom, their own bedroom, and then they walk out and have their own yard…how many people can have that?”

And it’s shown to do more than just put a roof over someone’s head for a few nights.

“We have our failures, but we have had many successes from our workforce development, getting people in there from homelessness to temporary positions with us to permanent positions,” Scott said.

See the homes they’re building and have already built in this edition of the Buckley Report.