(WGHP) — The pandemic might be over by the official definition the government works by, but the needs created before the pandemic and then exacerbated by it are still very much with us.

The Out of the Garden Project is now the largest non-governmental food provider in the Triad.

“We ended up taking food to 18 counties around North Carolina,” said co-founder Don Milholin about the last year.

The big changes to the overall economy don’t mirror what’s going on with non-profits trying to fill in the gaps of need that the government can’t get to.

“The biggest change (for Out of the Garden…is in-kind food donations, and we also don’t have the significant cash donations that we got all through the pandemic,” Don said about the huge amounts of food they normally get from major grocery store chains and other sources.

“We’ve purchased more food in the first three months of this year than we did in all of last year,” he said.

They peaked at providing 7.5 million meals during the pandemic but are still doing close to 3 million a year now. Co-founder Kristy Milholin says the need is as great as ever since they first began this venture, providing a few backpacks of food to help some of their daughters’ friends get through the weekend back when the girls were in middle school nearly 15 years ago.

“I can’t imagine the deep sadness in a parent when they can’t give their children what they need,” Milholin said. “You try to walk in humility because you don’t know if you’ll be the one needing food next week or next month, but the families that come through our market are so grateful. They’re so grateful to be getting lots and lots of fresh produce.”

The Out of the Garden prides itself on providing entire boxes of fresh produce and proteins.

To help provide the organization with a more predictable cash flow now that they have to purchase food to fill in the gaps in need, Out of the Garden has begun manning a booth at the Piedmont Triad Farmers Market on Sandy Ridge Road where they sell some original products.