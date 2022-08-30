GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Sarah McCombie drives up in her grandfather’s pick up truck to the home their family has owned since it was first built in 1755.

“Look at it,” remarks Sarah, as they come around the drive and the house finally comes into view. “It looks really, really different!”

“It does, it’s floating. It’s like a floating house,” says her grandfather, Ron Osborne, Sr., the 7th generation of their family to own what they still refer to, simply, as, “The Old House.”

The old house appears to be floating because they have it raised off its foundation as the first in a long, arduous – and, likely, expensive – rehab operation. But that operation will save what is documented to be the oldest existing home in Guilford County. But it almost wasn’t.

“I don’t know how many letters I got in the mail wanting to buy it and I said no, it’s not for sale, except for family,” says Ron, Sr, the man Sarah refers to as, “Papa.”

So, it’s now in the hands of Sarah and her husband, Austin McCombie as they get help from Sarah’s dad, Ron Osborne, Jr., to make the old house livable, again.

“Just the feat of raising this was probably the trickiest thing,” says Ron, Jr. “We didn’t know that this thing was going to fall like a house of cards or not.”

But he and Austin both have skills and knowledge when it comes to construction and knew that, what looks like a mess to the untrained eye, has a lot of potential.

“You start peeling back the layers of this and I think you’ll start to see that there’s something about it that makes it – from a construction perspective – really doable,” Austin says. “We didn’t know what we were going to find underneath the siding, that was still a giant mystery. It could have been eaten up with termites, it could have had a lot of water damage. So, we were all kind of on pins and needles about what was under there.”

What is there is a treasure – one Austin hopes to get some help preserving from the state. In the meantime, he, Sarah and the whole Osborne family are going to enjoy the ride.

“There are these moments when I’m like, man, I can’t believe I get to be a part of this, it’s so awesome,” Austin says with a smile.

See what the house looks like, in this edition of the Buckley Report.