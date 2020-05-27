New technology helping Greensboro teen with amnesia – ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 19

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Caitlin Little is sitting at her kitchen table, looking at an iPad – something she knew well since before her brain injury, which is why it’s something she remembers now.

“I want to hear a little feedback about how you think you’ll react to these screens – what you would change, what you like,” Dan Hilferty said.

Hilferty has the interesting title of “Absurdity Project Lead” at Not Impossible Labs. Not Impossible takes on those tasks others may think are, indeed, impossible and makes them happen. With Caitlin, they’re trying to help her navigate her day with as little help as necessary.

​”This is not an inexpensive or low-touch endeavor,” said Joe Babarsky as he visits the Littles’ home in Greensboro recently to continue their work with Caitlin. Babarsky is the head of strategy and sees how the work they are now doing with Caitlin can benefit many more people when the time is right.

“We’re not looking at it like a lot of software companies might be – ‘How do we scale this, immediately? How do we drive revenue, immediately?'” Babarsky said.

What they are working on is next-level data curation that will mean that Caitlin doesn’t need to have her parents or siblings around all the time.

“We have aspirations to connect this to sensors throughout the house – data pipelines – so that, if it is snowing out, walking the dog is actually a different setup steps than if it’s 100 degrees outside,” Babarsky said.

The devices Caitlin will have around her house will be able to do things like tap into Google Calendar so that those devices can keep track of her schedule.

“So, it’s going to say, ‘Hey, it’s time to water those plants.’ And then, for her, that might be all she needs,” Babarsky said. “But, she might also need to say, ‘OK, where are the plants? I may not remember how many plants they have and where all the plants are.’ So, the level of detail is something that can be administrated by her parents.”

See Caitlin reviewing this new system in this edition of Caitlin Can’t Remember.

