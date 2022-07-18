(WGHP) — When Charlotte Moore-Lambert graduated from Catawba College, she didn’t see herself where she is now.

“I’m not a scientist. I have an English degree, but I don’t think that science is inaccessible, and I don’t want people to be scared of it,” Charlotte said. “I don’t want people to have their existential anxieties compounded by small anxieties that don’t have to scare them. You don’t have to be scared of the bugs in your yard.”

Ahhh, bugs. Yes, Charlotte shares her name with another famous bug.

“I have…the original ‘Charlotte’s Web’ so, yes, I’m a fan,” Charlotte said, taking a copy of EB White’s book off the shelf in her home. “This copy of ‘Charlotte’s Web’ was given to me on July 3, 1984, on my first birthday by my late Auntie Barbara. It’s the first book that I have any memory of reading or having read to me. It’s a beautiful story, and E.B. White is such an efficient writer. He’s the writer’s writer. Every word moves the story forward. Every word is perfectly chosen. And this story…is so simple and universal.”

That’s what she strives to do with her TikTok videos on science: make them accessible to regular people.

“Often, one of the things that I come up against is people feeling intimidated by it maybe because of the barriers of academia. Maybe they just feel like that’s something that’s out of their reach, and a lot of times, it is. A lot of people feel that’s the realm of the elite. That’s the realm of stuffy books. ‘I can’t be part of that. And to that, I say ‘Hell no,’” Charlotte said.

So she does videos that not just inform but entertain, which may explain why she has more than 350,000 followers on TikTok and thousands more on Instagram but not by design.

“I fell into this by accident. I’ve been…extremely online…my whole life. I was born in the early ‘80s, so I came of age as the internet did,” she said.

But she began making the videos because, like most of the rest of us, she was locked inside during the pandemic and needed an outlet. TikTok videos seemed to be it.

“That turned into something that I really care about and have cared about a long time, which is just educating people about biology and astronomy,” Charlotte said.

Although she sees herself as a doorway to more science education, she warns her fans that her videos shouldn’t be the end of their education journey.

“It can be a very easy thing to get a little thread of the truth and think you’ve got the whole tapestry,” she said about the value of expanding your sources of information. “A little information can be dangerous if you don’t know where you’re getting it from.”

See more from the woman who is known online as Charlotte A. Cavatica and learn how she got that name in this Social Media Stars feature in the Buckley Report.