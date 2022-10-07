(WGHP) — For decades, people who lose elections in America have claimed it was because the other side cheated.

Those claims intensified after the 2020 election, as then-President Trump seemed as if he would refuse to accept the results.

The United States Constitution lays out who is in charge of elections and makes it a state-by-state affair, and Jennifer Roberts says we should be happy about that here in North Carolina.

“Our process in our state is different than other states. So there are secretaries of state in other places who talk about not accepting the results or determining for themselves what they’re going to accept. That’s not the way it is in North Carolina,” she said. “We’re very different. Our secretary of state has very little to do with elections at all…it is run by a professional board. It is run by staff who are hired and trained and have years of experience. Every county has their own election director that knows their culture…knows their county.”

Roberts is the former Democratic mayor of Charlotte, and she is part of a statewide tour sponsored by former President Jimmy Carter’s non-profit organization, the Carter Center.

Roberts is joined on the tour by former North Carolina Supreme Court Justice Bob Orr, who was a lifelong Republican until the Jan. 6 riots at the US Capitol.

The tour invites questions from the public who may be skeptical about the way North Carolina conducts its elections.

Bob Hunter, a lawyer who has done a lot of work for the Republican Party on elections, was at the most recent NC Trusted Elections event in Greensboro and said fraud and overt cheating and intimidation were a hallmark of American elections through much of the 19th century and even up to about 50 or so years ago. Not anymore.

“I would not want to be the lawyer for the secretary of state who refused to certify a federal election. I can tell you that,” he said.

At the Greensboro event, NC State computer professor Brad Reaves laid out the reasons why our voting machines that use paper ballot backups are so secure.

“Before the machines are used, they are tested in front of members of both parties and the general public,” Reaves said. “You can’t hack them over the internet because they’ll never be on the internet.”

Reaves then referenced a series of scandals a popular TV show has had using voting over the internet.

“Phone voting isn’t secure enough for American Idol,” Reaves said.

The second point of the tour is to show that people from both sides of the political spectrum learn from each other and get along, even if they decide to continue to disagree.

But blatant accusations about election cheating without the evidence to back them up is poisoning our discourse, according to Roberts.

“I think it’s irresponsible for someone to continue to repeat misinformation, disinformation, to continue to help imaginations run wild for things that practically, logistically, factually, don’t make sense. There are a lot of reasons mistrust government,” Roberts said. “There is a reason people are not trusting. It doesn’t make them bad people. But for people to knowingly put forward bad information, it hurts our democracy.”

“We have a great election system in North Carolina, and the Democrats and Republicans in that system who work together don’t always agree, but they work together to make sure we have safe, secure and fair elections,” Orr said.

Hear more about North Carolina elections in this Your Local Election Headquarters edition of The Buckley Report.