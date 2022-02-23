NC man’s movie hitting it big after years of hardship

(WGHP) — Some of the toughest lessons in life can be the most valuable.

“Having gone through what I went through, it made me who I am today,” Mark Janicello said. “I wouldn’t wish my life on anybody.”

Things are much better for Janicello now, but it’s been a long road to get here.

Mark grew up in Burlington, graduated from Williams High School and went on to UNC-Greensboro where he starred in several productions in the schools’ excellent theater department.

While still in his 20s, he moved to Europe and had a successful career singing, but life at home wasn’t what he’d hoped.

“My marriage was very problematic,” Mark said. “I was raised as a Christian boy in a nice Italian family, and we didn’t just get divorced. You do what you can to save your marriage, to stay with your children, keep your family together. I had tried everything else. A friend of mine in New York was involved in Scientology. He gave me (the L. Ron Hubbard bestseller) “Dianetics.” I read the book and I felt, ‘OK maybe this could work.’”

The Scientologists asked Mark to speak out about religious freedom while he lived in Europe, and the message he gave the public is one that was very mainstream, especially for the 1990s.

“I said a person has a right to live their private life as they so choose as long as they hurt no other person with their belief or break any law,” Mark said. “That’s all that I said, and I became a target. And it became a nightmare that lasted almost 20 years.”

He wrote an autobiography called “Naked in the Spotlight” and then decided to write a TV series loosely based on his life that was a musical comedy. Between the pandemic and other issues, the series was turned into a movie that is now available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and other streaming services. Mark also stars and sings live in the film which has 11 original songs.

“There were certain scenes that came direct out of my life – fictionalized, of course – and those scenes were very, very hard to play,” he said. “But that’s why the movie has won awards all over the world.”

“The Finellis” already has 64 nominations and a dozen wins in 12 different countries.

Janicello lives in London hopes the movie can be used as an extended pilot for developing the 13-episode TV series that he already has written. As he gets a bit older, now 59, he is enjoying success in a way he couldn’t as a younger man.

“I used to want to be really, really famous, and I was really famous in Europe for a while. But fame does not make you happy,” he said. “Michael Jackson, George Michael, Prince, Whitney Houston, all the people my generation grew up with, they’re all dead. They achieved everything you could possibly achieve in the entertainment business, but money does not make you happy. Fame does not make you happy. Being true to yourself, being true to your ideals and being grateful – I had to learn gratitude, and I’m very happy that I did.”

See more about the film, including some clips, in this edition of the Buckley Report.