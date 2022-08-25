FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Becky Zayas is walking the halls outside her classroom at Forsyth Country Day School, peppering her students with questions.

“What were some of those challenges of getting helicopter land Mars?” she says to a small group. “What was your most innovative thing you created here?”

Zayas then turns to another that is quizzing the first set of students on their project.

“What questions are you guys asking them?” And she challenges the entire group, “So what history did you have to research to be able to create that? What did you have to learn?”

This may all appear relatively rudimentary, but it’s not. It’s far from a teacher standing in front of a classroom and lecturing students whose minds often fade away.

“The way I learned in school is not how I was instructed to teach, so that can be kind of complicated with some parents who are not used to that because that’s not how they were taught, either,” Zayas said.

What she’s instituted in her classroom is what she calls, “Learner Voice, Learner Choice,” which happens to be the name of a new book on education that she’s co-written with one of her former professors at Johns Hopkins where Zayas got her master’s degree after graduating from Wake Forest University.

As Zayas pages through the book, she says it isn’t something that has to be followed step-by-step. It’s much more a philosophy book, but it also has more than a hundred examples of how to implement the methods.

“We want a teacher to say, ‘I think I’ve done a lot of multiple-choice tests lately with my kids…what can I do differently?’” she said. “This book is meant to be opened again and again and again and again.”

The idea behind it isn’t that teachers no longer teach – they very much do – but if the student buys in with some choice, it’s much more effective.

“First, they need to feel in control of their learning, and they need to feel successful because they have to feel successful before they’ll take those risks,” she said. “Give them choice and just see what happens. See how that engagement changes, and then I think that you’ll see that every week, every month, school year, you’re going to add more and more learner voice and learner choice to your classroom.”

Because her research shows that this type of learning is one that sticks.

“We’re really wanting the kids to learn, so it has to be their own experience. It helps them learn because…they own that learning,” Zayas said.

See more on Becky Zayas’ ideas in this edition of the Buckley Report.