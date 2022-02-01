NC couple finds joy in traveling

(WGHP) — Some couples meet through mutual friends, some meet at a bar, some through internet dating sites.

Scott and Ashley Mason met over a fried ring of dough.

“We came for the Krispy Kreme challenge…it’s where you start at the North Carolina State University bell tower, you run 2.5 miles to the Krispy Kreme on Peach Street, eat a dozen donuts, run another 2.5 miles under an hour, and the goal is to do it in under an hour,” Ashley said.

“Eat a dozen donuts?” I ask, somewhat incredulously.

“Eat a dozen donuts, yep, and run 5 miles,” Ashley said with a smile.

“The race to the finish line is disgusting,” Scott said.

“There’s…vomit everywhere,” Ashley said. “We met at the starting line and…hit it off and ran the first little bit together and linked back up together and went out to eat afterwards.”

But their story hardly ends there. They did the corporate thing for a while. Ashley taught first grade for eight years and supplemented her income by being a barista. Scott had come over from Yorkshire in the north of England a few years before to do both school and work for a non-profit, some of that time in Asheboro.

They’d settled back in Ashley’s hometown of Raleigh, just a few minutes from her parents’, house when Scott came home with an idea.

“I said, ‘Babe, we should just sell everything, move into a van and just travel’,” Scott said.

“It was not even a second thought,” Ashley said. “It was just like, ‘Absolutely. Let’s do it. What do we need to do?’”

They sold their house and bought an old school bus that they are close to finishing as a tiny house that they’ll take around the country spreading kindness.

Yes, you read that right: they’re going to travel around, meet folks and hopefully brighten quite a few days – that’s their main goal in life and something Ashley is very confident they can do.

“Honestly, I’m painfully optimistic. It’s annoying to many. Some people call it being out of touch,” she said. “But, truthfully, it’s like, OK, I could spend my energy thinking of that, or there’s always going to be a solution because if there is a problem, there is a solution. You can look at hardship. Look at all the difficulties. You can look at all the odds stacked against you and still choose hope.”

They call their mission The Hive Drive Bus based on the concept of bees, and they will make a living between what they do on social media and Ashley’s work as a tiny house broker.

YouTube has been particularly good for them as they drop new videos each Sunday.

See their bus, how bees inspired their journey and what their friends and family think in this edition of the Buckley Report.