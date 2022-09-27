(WGHP) — Sterling Freeman is a busy man.

Five to six days a week, he teaches multiple 45-minute art classes. But he’s seen that hard work expand his online art which he calls “Little Dreamers.”

“Over the past few months, it’s grown by about 800 students…now we’re teaching in about 25 different countries, and it’s starting to be recognized by some of the right people which is resulting in expanding, hopefully, into an app,” Sterling said.

The app would be a way to scale up the classes since Sterling is just one person, and time is finite.

“Since I teach the classes live, I can only teach so many within the 24 hours of the day…now that I’m having students in other countries and everything, the app is going to be able to have me reach an even broader market and number of children across the world,” he said.

And did we mention he is also the author and illustrator of two kids books? His new one, “Wake Up, Little Dreamer,” continues the story of the first book “Goodnight, Little Dreamer.”

“It’s a continuation of the first book in which the character had to go to sleep, and the mother taught him how to count sheep,” Sterling said. “In this second book, now that he’s asleep, he’s able to dream about all these other things that he wants to be when he grows up.”

The second book is certainly aspirational.

“What I wanted to touch on in the book is we live in a time now when you can be multiple things, and also your aspirations are going to grow and evolve just as you do as a person…I wanted to create a book that could inspire kids…to feel that it’s possible to be able to reach them all,” Sterling said.

He knows that in tough economic times, art is often the first thing cut from school curricula, but he’s optimistic that things like his “Little Dreamer” series can convince parents and educators of the value of art.

“I feel like it’s really just about targeting the inspiration of the kids,” Sterling said. “The kids are going to be able to explain what it is that they want and what they need. Even though, in these economic times, there are certain things that are still needed. These kids are in foundational years of their life where they need to be able to socialize with other kids.”

See his art and how he plans to extend his brand in this edition of the Buckley Report.