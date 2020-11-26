Local girls become some of the first female Eagle Scouts

For 110 years, Boy Scouts were very identifiable. First of all, they were all boys.

But as society develops, it was only a matter of time before certain achievements young men were allowed to pursue would be open to young women, too.

Selby Chipman, Carolina Ruppel and Alexandra Santiago were all Girl Scouts and all enjoyed their time doing it but wanted something more like outdoor adventures and bigger construction projects.

Earning their Eagle Scout ranking was just the thing, and it just became open to young women.

“When I told them I was getting my Eagle, they were like, ‘Oh, wow!’” said Shelby, a junior at Northwest Guilford High School, about the reaction she gets when people learn what she’s doing. “I think it gives you a lot of responsibility to hold up, the rank, but I feel like it also gives you a lot of respect, too.”

For Caroline, also a junior at Northwest Guilford, it had a lot to do with her personal development.

“Before this, I was very shy, trying to lead people. I never really knew what to do. And, now, I can do it pretty easily,” Caroline said. “Anyone can get this if you are determined enough and have something to prove.”

Despite being new to this side of scouting, the girls all say they were welcomed.

“What surprised me most was the family I was able to make within my troop,” said Alexandra, a junior at Northern Guilford.

See their Eagle Scout projects and the surprising connection one of these young ladies has to scouting’s past in this edition of the Buckley Report.