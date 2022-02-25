Keeping memory of Montford Point Marines alive

(WGHP) — It was like they were asked to live a dual life. On the one hand, men like John Thompson, Clero Florence and John Phoenix were highly-trained Marine defending the United States.

At the same time, those states often did not return the favor. Men like Thompson, Florence and Phoenix were not treated as full citizens because they were Black.

They were each trained at the US Marine Corps station at Montford Point across a waterway from Camp LeJeune where white Marines were trained.

Montford Point was a Boot Camp station from 1942 until 1949 when President Harry Truman reintegrated the military. In those years, roughly 20,000 African-American Marines passed through Montford Point. But we only have modern records for about 1,300 – something fellow Marine, Tammy Williamson, would like to change.

“Those men, they were examples,” Williamson said. “They just did what they had to do or needed to do because of the love they felt for their country.”

As with most Montford Point Marines, the youngest of whom would be roughly 90 years old, Thompson, Florence and Phoenix have all died. Thompson was the most recent, passing on Jan. 12, 2022.

Williamson and her organization are trying to find as many Montford Point Marines as she can to preserve their stories and memories before everyone who knows them is gone.

For Thompson’s wife of more than 60 years, Christina, it’s important that her husband be remembered beyond just his time in the Corps.

“I want him to be remembered that he was quite a gentleman. I want him to be remembered that he loved everybody…he was very respectful,” Christina said. But she adds that his time as a Marine was essential to the man he was.

“Being a Marine was an honor…to this day…it was an honor,” she said.

For his sons, Tony and Van who became a Marine himself, there is something irreplaceable as we lose “The Greatest Generation.”

“We’ve lost the strength of character, of growth, of understanding exactly who we are and maybe the direction of purpose of who we are,” said Thompson’s older son Tony. “(My father) helped to change the world. He guided people in the direction.”

See what all three of those Marines have to say about their time serving America in this edition of the Buckley Report.