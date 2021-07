GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There are between 7 and 8 million electric or hybrid cars on the roads in the United States and about 8,000 of those are in North Carolina.

Researchers from the International Monetary Fund and Georgetown University expect 90 percent of vehicles in the U.S. will be electric by 2040.

But what about planes?

Electric planes will be here quicker than you think. As Bob Buckley reports, the Greensboro-based company Jet It is leading the charge.