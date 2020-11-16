Iredell County family runs ‘regenerative agriculture’ farm

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Matt and Jessica Evans are connected to the land they live on. It’s just that, until recently, they didn’t live on the land in Iredell County that they now farm. They were more “big city types” born and raised in southern California, but they always had a keen interest in quality food.

“I always a background and I guess food and healthy food being part of just a healthy lifestyle and healthy diet and part of healing,” Jessica said. “My mom used nutritional therapies to treat her cancer. And so I grew up kind of wanting to grow more of our food, it was part of our lifestyle growing up.”

And, a while back, they decide to make a big move to somewhere they could farm in a way they considered to be right.

“And we took a few trips to North Carolina and just loved it, and brought my in-laws out here with us,” Jessica said.

Jessica was a high school Spanish teacher and Matt was – and still is – an electrical contractor. But they also own and run Evans Family Farm, along with Matt’s parents and their two daughters.

“Part of our mission is definitely what we would call regenerative agriculture,” said Jessica, about the way they farm. “So, not just sustaining things as they are but rebuilding soil, rebuilding biodiversity and healing, I guess land that has been farmed different ways, maybe industrial ways or ways that we wouldn’t choose to things that degrade soil or you know, take away that fertility over time, we want to continue to build that fertility.”

It’s been a whirlwind adventure, one they probably couldn’t have done, a generation ago, when they didn’t have “YouTube University” or an online outlet for sales. But, in the end, it’s about connecting not just to the Earth but the people around you.

“There’s so much that I’ve learned and I think maybe it’s the teacher in me that always has that insatiable appetite for knowledge and first-hand knowledge,” Jessica said. “I’ll kind of cold call farms that have been doing what we do in this area and be like, ‘Hey, can I come? Can I see how you’re doing this and see how you doing that?’ I want to learn I want to improve what we’re doing.”

See how they farm differently in this edition of The Buckley Report.