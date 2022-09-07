(WGHP) — There was a rather famous old joke from the 1970s about the couple that would invite friends over to see “slides” of their latest trip because it was entertaining only to the host couple.

But we turned the tables on that a bit and asked Greg Hausler and his wife Diana to show us pictures from their recent jaunt to Serbia. And, oh, what a trip it was.

“We walked probably a quarter of a mile with all of this,” said Greg as he shows us the situation when they first arrived in Belgrade. “This is me in the back seat…half of my luggage on top of me.”

Greg had been invited to apply to an art exhibition that the Cultural Ministry was putting on in the capital city. More than a dozen accomplished artists from almost as many countries all over the world were there – a true collection of real talent. The organizers of the event could use a serious upgrade, according to Greg and Diana, even though they’d been doing this for a while.

“The venues were strange. There was an absence of people at the shows for a culture of ministry that had been doing it for years. They lacked certain skills like hanging things right,” Greg said.

Not that they regret going. It was a wonderful vacation. But it was supposed to be a business trip of sorts as Greg tries to establish himself as an artist doing the work he does combining textiles, paint and other objects.

When it comes to rating it as a vacation, the Hauslers say it was pretty darn good.

“It was not a destination we would ever have thought of,” Greg said.

They were then taken to Greece where they were supposed to be able to sell some of their work at an auction, but the event organizers later told the artists, “You don’t know the meaning of the word ‘auction.’” Huh?

But being in Greece for the first time made up for some of that disappointment.

“It had the Adriatic Sea…on one side and Mt. Olympus on the other. It was just spectacular,” Greg said.

And it will go down as a tough but scenic lesson learned.

“We looked for every single potential bump in the road there could be, and we didn’t find it until we got there,” Diana said.

See more on their trip and some of Greg’s innovative art that he makes in his Wonky Star Studios in this edition of the Buckley Report.