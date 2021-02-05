In real estate industry, where non-verbal communication is key, age of mask-wearing presents unique challenges

When you sell more than 2,000 homes in your real estate careers, it might be hard to pass by any neighborhood in the Triad and not say, “I’ve sold a house there.”

“There are probably some, but not many, not many,” acknowledges Melissa Greer, with a smile.

Greer is with Berkshire Hathaway Yost & Little and has learned the subtleties of reading her clients.

“Reactions are really important in our business,” she says, noting that she can’t see much of a person’s reaction in the COVID age, with everyone wearing masks all the time. “People react with their eyes, too, and you can tell – you can tell, it’s just hard sometimes to hear what people are saying.”

That’s why reading someone’s body language is so important and Nina-Jo Moore is an expert in that. She’s a professor at Appalachian State University and the author of, “Non-verbal Communication, Studies and Applications.”

Moore isn’t sure why some people don’t study communication more.

“What most people want out of people is good communication skills and most people don’t study it so what they’re practicing what they think is good communication skills,” Moore said. “And, you know, there’s that old saying about, ‘Practice makes perfect.’ In public speaking, for example, we teach, no, practice makes permanent.”

And Moore says that communication becomes even more important during a pandemic.

“You have to reach out to make sure that people feel contacted, that since we can’t have physical contact, that they at least feel social contact of some sort,” she says.

See one of the homes Melissa Greer is selling in this edition of The Buckley Report.