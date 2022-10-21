(WGHP) — Tom Cridland may not be a pop star, yet, but he believes he’s on his way.

“When I started releasing original music, I literally said in interviews, ‘I’m going to be the greatest pop star in the world’,” Tom says.

One of his originals is called, Falling Off the Rails, which has gotten some traction, but it was the artists he grew up with that he says saved his life – a life he admits was not one in which a young man couldn’t succeed.

“Growing up in London in the ‘90s was brilliant,” Tom says. “I guess I’m looking back, now, through the lenses of nostalgia, the ‘90s still had some of the things that I feel make Britain amazing. It was the last great decade for London.”

But as he graduated from college – or, as they often call it in, England, from, “Uni,” Tom’s dreams were close to, well, falling off the rails due to his excessive drinking, about which he is very open on his blog.

“My initial memories of drinking are still good ones. Like, at university, I met a great group of friends and my girlfriend of 12 years, Deborah,” Tom says. “Now that I’m coming up to being 5 years sober, I’m not someone who looks back at that going, ‘Oh, that was a waste of time’ – I loved my drinking years – I’d do it all again, if I had opportunity, I’m just glad to be sober, now.”

In that way, he’s emulating one of his musical heroes, Elton John, who himself had to deal with addictions.

“Yeah, Elton was a big inspiration in this context of sobriety because he’s 25-years odd, sober, and he still manages to lead a very extravagant, extraordinary life,” Tom says.

Music has always been Tom’s muse because he believes there is more to it than just being a diversion. That was reinforced at a show Tom went to in the US, recently.

“I went to that Doobie Brothers concert thinking, ‘Mmmm, who knows what’s going to happen, tonight? I’ve seen it all before, I’ve been to hundreds of gigs,’ and I came out of it with my faith restored in humanity and that’s what music can do,” he says.

After he quit drinking and was thinking of things to do with his life, one was to begin a clothing company with a £6,000 government loan – Tom Cridland Clothing – which is now a multi-million pound business. He used that business to contact Elton John’s longtime drummer, Nigel Olsson, to see if he wanted some of the clothes, as a promotional thing. Nigel responded to the email, himself, and they’ve now been friends for ten years. Nigel even appeared on Tom’s podcast which he titled, “Greatest Music of All Time.” And Nigel isn’t the biggest name by any stretch to appear on the podcast.

“I drew up a bucket list of musicians I wanted to meet and, for some reason, it worked,” says Tom about how he got stars like Annie Lennox, Smokey Robinson and David Crosby all to appear on the podcast.

Crazy life, eh?

“I have all sorts of ambitions and I have no idea where this is going to end up, it’s such a ridiculously story, as it is,” says Tom.

See Tom perform and more on his unlikely success, in this edition of The Buckley Report.

