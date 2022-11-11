HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Today’s military veterans are dealing with serious issues leading to the alarming rate of suicide among veterans.

“We have to fix the isolation,” said Victor Jones, a Marine veteran (ask any Marine and they’ll say you really can’t call them veterans because once a Marine, always a Marine).

Jones is a successful entrepreneur with a thriving limousine service, but he wanted to do more because he knows what it’s like to be in the lonely position so many vets find themselves because when you’re still in the service:

“You’re surrounded by men and women who understand you…every weekend, you’re hanging out with them. You’re eating chow with them. They just get you,” Jones said. “You haven’t been home since you were 18 when you took off and left the bootcamp…and you get back, and everybody’s changed and progressed through their regular lives and college, and some are even getting married and had kids by then, and you don’t know them anymore, and you feel they don’t know you, and you just don’t know what this world is like.”

And that includes some simple things you might not think would be a problem for a veteran.

“There are a lot of things that you learn at 18, 19, 20, 21 in the civilian world – getting an apartment or buying a cellphone – all these little things that you just didn’t do because you were stationed on base, and you were training. You’re out in the field…this world is just unfamiliar to you when you get back,” Jones said.

Sarah McAlister knows exactly what he’s talking about.

“It was very hard dealing with TBI symptoms when you don’t know what you’re dealing with,” Sarah said about an injury she received while she was still in the Army. “On top of that, I didn’t know how to rent an apartment. I didn’t know how to open a bank account.”

The Heroes Center was started by Jones who now works with Patrick Davis to run it and wants to help veterans like McAlister transition back to civilian life. Davis, whose father was a career Army officer, says people are surprised that organizations like The Heroes Center didn’t exist just a few years ago.

“(We’re) the only organization of its kind in Triad providing wrap-around services for vets,” Davis said. “Between Greensboro, Salisbury, Asheboro and Winston-Salem, we’re the only one that addresses the key issues of supporting veterans in transition – anything from homelessness to benefits and all points in between.”

See some of the vets they work with and how they do it in this edition of the Buckley Report.