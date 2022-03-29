Brandon Lenoir has a simple message for his class at High Point University: “DC is all about relationships and getting your foot in the door.”

Yes, the DC he refers to is that DC where the federal government meets. These students will spend a day lobbying members of the North Carolina delegation on an issue they have chosen and researched.

What Professor Lenoir is teaching them is how to communicate the changes they want to see regarding their issue. As one group practices, using him as a stand-in for a member of Congress, Lenoir tells them to be more direct.

“You kind of buried the lede if that makes sense,” said Lenoir, with a reference to his former career as a TV news reporter. “When you first come in, you want to state what you’re asking for…they may say, ‘well, OK, thanks very much for the information’ and show you to the door, and you haven’t even made your ask yet, so you need to make the ask before you leave the room.”

The students seem more excited than most classes at this stage of their academic career.

“Washington, DC is definitely a lot more accessible than I thought it was,” said Zach Brown, who’s chosen a veteran’s issue to lobby for. “I kind of feel like a little kid again when you had that little trip to a gem mine or something, but it brings that excitement.”

“Getting the hands-on experience and actually getting to go speak to Congresspeople in DC is such an awesome opportunity, especially while you’re still in college, and you get to have that learning buffer while you still know you still have space to grow,” sid Tatiana Manzella who has chosen a health issue.

If nothing else, Lenoir wants to make sure the students aren’t intimidated by the process.

“They’re a little bit nervous because it’s the unknown,” he said. “You see these people – members of Congress – on television, so they seem a little bit untouchable. But what I’m looking forward to is this project will actually humanize our legislators.”

And just going through the process he believes will make them better citizens.

“It all comes together when we go to Washington, DC. That’s when the rubber hits the road. So they’ll actually implement their plan. But as of right now, they’re experts on their issue. They have their plan laid out. They have their pitches. We’re finalizing their pitch that they’re going to give to the members of Congress. I’m feeling pretty good about this trip,” Lenoir said.

See the students prepare for their trip and how they did on a previous one in this edition of the Buckley Report.