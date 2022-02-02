Greensboro man is social media star

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — What’s that old phrase? Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life? Yeah, sounds about right and sounds exactly like what Jeb Brooks is doing.

Jeb is from Greensboro, and he worked in the corporate world for a while and traveled a bit as he did. He felt like, although he enjoyed what he was doing, he wasn’t passionate about it. When he was listening to a speaker about how to improve your life, something resonated.

“He said, ‘Look at your calendar and look for those things that are sacrosanct – those things that are immoveable no matter what comes up, you’re not going to change that from your calendar. And then look at the other things that you might brush to the side, that you might do later and then focus on the things that you don’t want to move. Do more of that,” Jeb said.

That idea was transformational.

He began making videos of his own as he traveled and found people liked them. He got thousands of views.

Well, he’s gone far beyond that with the 315,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel watching 45,000,000 plays of his more than 170 videos. They are about his travel to all seven continents, but they focus largely on the travel process itself more than what you’ll see when you get wherever you’re going. Though there are some very nice moments he shows of the places he visits.

Sounds like a bit of a dream job, eh? Well, to keep the integrity of his product, Jeb always pays for every ticket for every trip. But also if you want to succeed in social media, you need to love not just the fame but the process of producing the videos.

“You’ve also got to have passion around the editing process…because it’s not enough to just – there are loads of people…who love to travel. But then to love the pressure of creating a video every single week is at another level,” Jeb said.

What’s surprised him along the way is that some of his most-watched videos aren’t about plane travel, where he made his name and reputation, but of train and even bus travel across the US which he and his wife, Susanne, got to do when international flights were heavily restricted during the pandemic.

Jeb insists you don’t have to be well-connected to develop a strong following on social media, but there are some things he’s discovered that he believes are key, including making videos about things that interest you. But there is one caveat that Jeb has found that is the key.

“Number one: I’ve developed a format – almost a television show kind of a style of delivery that people seem to enjoy,” Jeb said. “And this is the part that I think gets lost way too often – is to be authentically yourself. It’s so easy, especially in social media, especially for younger people, to want to replicate somebody else. If you’re able to give yourself permission to be authentic to who you are, unbelievable things open up for you.”

