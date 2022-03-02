Greensboro-based textile company working to solve environmental problems

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There was a time when Guilford County was the textile center of the world. Now, there is one big player standing because they found a way to innovate.

“Who knew that the world’s #1 brand for recycled yarn and fiber is sitting right here in the Triad,” says Jay Hertwig, a senior vice president at Unifi, based in Greensboro with other plants around the area.

It’s rare when a commercial opportunity ends up being such a big societal good, as well, but Unifi has found a way to do that with its recycled fiber they call, “Repreve.” They started developing it about 20 years ago and first put it on the market in 2007.

“We actually launched the product in 2007 with just two brands: Polar Tech and Patagonia,” says Hertwig.

“When we started we had no idea it would go from those two brands to over a thousand brands, worldwide,” notes Unifi CEO, Eddie Ingle.

We don’t have enough room to name them all but you know many of them – Nike, Igloo coolers, Hugo Boss shoes, Uggs boots, Haggar jeans and jackets, Lander iPhone cases and screen protectors … even the seating on the Virgin Galactic spacecraft.

“We knew it was a good thing to do. We had no idea how big it would get,” says Ingle.

“Consumers are looking for sustainability, they’re looking for eco-friendly products, they’re looking to offset the use of natural resources. So, you’re right – if it’s not eco-friendly, it’s not going to be popular,” says Hertwig.

It’s eco-friendly in more ways than one. Unifi has kept 30-billion plastic bottles out of landfills because they’ve recycled them into Repreve fabric.

“We’re looking forward to hitting 50 billion by 2025,” notes Hertwig, with a smile. “I think we would fill up the Empire State Building a couple of times.”

But what many consumers may not think of is recycled polyester also frees up thousands of acres of land that is no longer needed to grow cotton – and the water that would be used in that cotton farming.

“At Unifi, we like to say we’re working for the good of tomorrow, says Hertwig. “It’s more than just a slogan, it’s a lifestyle.”

Fortunately, consumers are all about a sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle, too. But to be truly successful, Ingle says, you need to take that idea an extra step.

“We have this sustainability backbone to the product but then we’re adding moisture management, we’re adding flame retardancy, we’re adding things like climate control technologies so you have the sustainability platform plus the performance technology which allows you to expand the offering beyond what you would normally do with apparel garment,” he says.

Because of the way Unifi is able to diversify the uses of Repreve, Ingle says the plan is to have it be 50% of the companies sales, in just a few years.

“We knew it was the right thing to do and if you follow your instincts and you follow the markets, you’ll end up in the right place,” says Ingle.

