Family of Greensboro teen with amnesia hopeful about healing trip to Illinois — ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 28

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — If you’ve been following this story as we’ve covered it for the last two and a half years, you know the frustrations Chris and Jennifer Little have felt as they search for healing for their daughter, Caitlin, who was just 14 when a cross country teammate at Southeast Guilford High School accidentally collided heads with her, leaving Caitlin with anterograde amnesia.

Caitlin is now 18 and not much closer to being healed than she was in 2017.

“When you’re dealing with something no one knows about, you have nothing to look for. There are no indicators of getting worse or getting better. You’re just guessing every day,” Jennifer said.

They’ve tried dozens of treatments but haven’t felt as optimistic as they have with their latest — a very slow and methodical spinal adjustment done by neurological chiropractor Dr. Tony Ebel in Crystal Lake, Illinois, outside of Chicago.

They’ve made this healing journey their family vacation for the year — with all the money they’ve spent trying to heal Caitlin, there isn’t any left over for vacations.

But Caitlin, herself, is able to describe how these latest sessions are helping her.

“It’s more balanced up here. I’m getting better messages down the back side of my arm to my pinkie,” she said to Ebel after one session.

Ebel does very slight adjustments, each day — they tried some more radical adjustments a couple of years ago, but Caitlin’s body reacted badly to them. Then, each day they do a scan to see how her body has reacted to these and they like what they’re seeing, so far.

“It’s not just neurological, it’s not just muscular, it’s not just structural, it’s all of them that really comes from that because the nervous system coordinates every single function,” said Ebel, about the plan to heal Caitlin.

Ebel doesn’t guarantee he’ll help Caitlin get her memory back but he is confident he can start her well down the road to healing.

See that work in this edition of Caitlin Can’t Remember.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Little family.

