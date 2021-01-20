Family of Greensboro teen suffering from anterograde amnesia focused on nutrition — ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 23

Chris and Jennifer Little realized early on in their journey to find healing for their daughter, Caitlin, that they were largely on their own.

Doctors in traditional medicine said, in most cases, they hadn’t seen anything like her type of amnesia and there wasn’t much they could do for her. So, the Littles began looking for therapies of their own and a big one is nutrition.

“She’s been craving the tuna – she says it helps her brain and that it helps her get a little of the fats and oils,” says Jennifer.

And through all of this, Caitlin has loved hot sauce.

“It helps me get my blood to my extremities so I’m not so stiff,” Caitlin says. “I like the soft-boiled eggs because they do a lot for the brain.”

Caitlin is working on a particular dish that includes a lot of things, on the afternoon we are there.

“I put it in the freezer so I won’t eat it all at once,” she says with a chuckle.

They’ve found other therapies, as well. Floating in an Epsom salt bath has produced good results, even if they are somewhat short term.

“So, you just finished a sauna session, about 30 minutes. How’s it helping your body?” asks Jennifer. Caitlin tells her it helps ease the pain in her joints which are likely from the Lyme Disease her parents believe she contracted.

But what you pick up when you spend time with Caitlin, these days, is she knows something is wrong.

“She seems to have knowledge of her condition that lasts,” a friend says to Jennifer.

“Yes,” she replies.

“That provides hope,” adds her husband, Chris. “And that’s probably one of the greatest differences between now and the first time we’ve talked to you because there was very little hope then.”

See how Caitlin is doing in this episode of Caitlin Can’t Remember.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Little family.

