Greensboro has the Cone name. Winston-Salem has Hanes – names synonymous with textiles. Could Schindler be next?

Jordan Schindler isn’t even from North Carolina – he grew up in Tuscon, Arizona and went to college at the University of Washington, in Seattle. But it was there that his journey to North Carolina began.

“I was trying to figure out the easiest way to solve my problem,” Jordan said about how he ended up in the textile industry. “Just a random college kid and suffered from bad skin and learned the link about your pillowcase and bad skin. So, as you sleep, dirt and oil builds up, clogging your pores. Ultimately went to the dermatologist and was recommended to wash my pillowcase two to three times a week, which, you can imagine, was never going to happen.”

He took something of a Ferris Bueller approach to find a way to make it all less demanding and decided that, instead of washing his pillowcase multiple times each week and remembering to take a pill or put a cream on his face, why not just put that medicine into the fabric of the pillowcase? That was the genesis of his company, Nufbrx.

“Combining two very unique industries of traditional pharma and textiles which don’t normally go together,” Jordan said.

It’s created a new industry he calls, “healthwear.” He created it out of what had existed for decades – an example of what he describes as the “creative destruction” of capitalism.

Nufabrx

“Think about Uber as a great example,” said Jordan. “We didn’t know we had a problem with taxis until Uber told us we did and created that rideshare category. And now, ultimately, people take a Lyft, they take whatever they take, but they call it an ‘Uber’,” as an example of how the first in an industry can become the generic name for it, as Kleenex did for tissues.

Jordan believes it will change the way people shop for clothes as they learn they can get a shirt or pants that have whatever medicine in it they need – a pain reliever, an anti-fungal, even a hat that delivers medicine to an Alzheimer’s patient who otherwise wouldn’t remember to take their meds. That’s a story straight out of Jordan’s own life.

“Unfortunately, my grandpa suffered from Alzheimer’s for a number of years. He could never remember to take his medications. But, interestingly, he put on a sock, every single morning,” he said. “We believe that consumers should go to the store and buy a garment not based on color or size or brand but based on what health benefit they want from their garment, whether that be pain relief, moisturizing, anti-fungal, help them while they sleep – there are so different application areas that are so much more effective to be treated through clothing instead of having to rub a cream on your body or take a pill – just get dressed.”

Of course, the medicines in the fabric won’t last forever.

“They typically last for 15 washes, 150 wear hours, but we can tailor that up or down, depending on the garment and the active ingredient that’s trying to be delivered,” Jordan said.

But when you think of what you’d spend for a shirt and the pain relief cream together, it might often be cheaper to buy the ones made with Nufabrx. It’s made here in the Carolinas and is very much one-of-a-kind.

“No one else is doing it – fastest growing company in the Carolinas, that’s why we’re winning!” said Jordan with a smile.

