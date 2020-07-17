Caitlin’s lingering issues affect her brothers – ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 21

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After more than two years with no answers for Caitlin’s anterograde amnesia, Chris and Jennifer Little have had to transition to survival mode.

Dealing with her condition has been tough on her two little brothers.

Daniel had just turned 8 when Caitlin was hurt. Ben was 10 and misses, “having somebody to go to.”

Hear from Daniel and Ben in this edition of the Buckley Report.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Little family.

