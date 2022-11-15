(WGHP) — Tynesia Boyea-Robinson is one of those people you could find yourself talking to, all day.

She was an academic superstar in college – a dual degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Duke and an MBA from Harvard – but she can speak to anyone in terms that makes sense for their world and makes things relatable. And that combination of smarts and everyday clarity may be the key to the success of her new book, The Social Impact Advantage.

“Social impact advantage is how you make your money, how you spend your money and how you invest in your people,” Tynesia explains.

Tynesia is the president and CEO of the consulting firm, CapEQ and she says the crossover from the hard sciences to business theory wasn’t as difficult as you might think.

“When you think about engineering and computer science, it’s really about iterative problem solving,” she says. “So, you have a feedback loop – you say did this work? Did this not work? So, it’s all about what’s working, what’s not working and why. And so, when you think about trying to invest social impact and you think about businesses and investors who are used to the Milton Friedman way of doing work, you have to tinker at the edges on showing them how doing well and doing good is a competitive advantage.”

That’s especially important since the rise of the multi-national corporation.

“I think what’s happened as a result of globalization is the companies themselves that got disconnected from the feedback loop that tells them you’re going a little too far left or a little too far right in service of your community,” Tynesia says.

Tynesia admits this is a new way of thinking for a lot of today’s corporate executives.

“Over the last 20 years, people have started to conflate profit with value and they’re not exactly the same thing,” she says. “When you’re thinking about profit, that makes you think short-termism is the goal, it also makes you cut corners it makes you also not think of all the levers you have to pull – not just when I mentioned your business yourself, but what we call the Holy Trinity of capitalism. So, when you think about capitalism at its best, it’s a company that produces something of value, a customer that believes in that value and pays for it and an employee who is paid well for that work that’s the Holy Trinity. When you concentrate on short-term things like profit and conflate it with value, you start to break that down and it ends up being the only people, often, who are getting that value are the business and the investors and that’s not the way capitalism should work.”

Tynesia emphasizes that investing in your employees isn’t a zero-sum game where their gain is the company’s loss, even in companies that don’t have large profit margins to play with.

“When you think about something like an entry-level role, like retail or fast food, you can think of that as something – does it have a livable wage and/or does it have a career pathway? A great example is Amazon – you’re seeing a lot of commercials about them right now and I know they’re getting a lot of backlash – but they’ve actually invested a lot in the early frontline workers to upskill that workforce,” she says. “You could use those low-income jobs for the new role of someone who has had a hard time. It could be someone who was the victim of abuse, it could be someone who was homeless. They have this low-wage job to get their foot in the door and, once again, you’re investing in your community and giving them an opportunity to build skills and since they’re also investing in their education, you’re ramping them up for their next opportunity. It’s just the way you look at it and the way you connect the dots.”

