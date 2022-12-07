(WGHP) — In today’s fractured times, it’s hard to believe there were things all Americans paid close attention to and valued. The Apollo space program was it or as close as we’ve gotten recently.

But it’s been 50 years since America sent anyone to the moon. Apollo XVII blasted off from Cape Canaveral on Dec. 7, 1972, and returned 12 days later.

“Commander Gene Cernan and Ron Evans, the command module pilot…were both career astronauts. They had been in the program for quite some time. Gene…was a space flight veteran. Ron was a rookie, and he was on his first space flight,” said Rick Houston, author of ‘Go, Flight!: The Unsung Heroes of Mission Control, 1965-1992.’ “But Jack Schmitt was on this flight, and he had got put on this flight because he was a professional geologist…they actually bumped a career astronaut, Joe Engle, off of that crew to put Jack on the flight, and so Jack had no flying experience other than I think he had taken some lessons. He might even have had his private pilot’s license, but he certainly didn’t have the flying experience…that Gene and Ron had. So he was on that flight…for political reasons.”

And to some degree, for the science he could bring to the mission.

The first moon landing in July of 1969 truly had the entire world captivated. But a lot of people don’t know that it was for little more than proving we could land on the moon and return safely.

“XI was basically a test flight,” Houston said. “They wanted to land on the moon, get out, collect some rocks…in Chris Craft’s words, ‘Get the hell out of there as quickly as they could in order to be safe.’ That was a proof-of-concept mission. They proved they could land on the moon. They proved they could walk on the moon…then they got back in the lunar modules and went back home. Apollo XVII was a true scientific mission. They were on the lunar surface for three days. They did three EVAs, brought back hundreds of pounds of rocks, and they truly got a glimpse at the science behind the moon.”

EVAs are essentially moonwalks, but Apollo XVII did more than just walk.

“The lunar rover is…a whole different world in terms of your capability to go places and get things done in a limited amount of time,” Commander Gene Cernan said in an interview before the mission launched.

Apollo XVII was the sixth mission to land on the moon. Director Ron Howard showed us why only six of the missions between Apollo XI and XVII landed in his award-winning movie “Apollo 13.” To some degree, it was a phenomenon the public began to get used to.

“Landing on the moon and doing what they were doing by that time was far from routine,” Houston said. “Apollo XI…surface EVA time was about two hours. They were on the lunar surface for less than 24 hours if I remember correctly. Apollo XVII was on the lunar surface for three full days. They had the lunar rover that took them miles away from the lunar module…that was true exploration.”

But Apollo XVII was the last time Americans were on the moon, and the people writing the budgets in Washington, DC, set their attention elsewhere.

“We got what we need out of it. We beat the Russians…let’s move on to something else,” Houston said.

He says that was a big mistake.

“We lost the technology, and we lost the prestige,” Houston said. “When you’ve got a good thing going, don’t give it up midstream…that’s what we did with the Apollo program.”

See more on the Apollo mission in this edition of the Buckley Report.