First group of unaccompanied migrant girls to arrive in San Diego from Texas on Saturday

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — An unspecified number of unaccompanied migrant girls is expected to arrive in San Diego from Texas on Saturday, officials with the Mexican Consulate in San Diego confirm to Border Report.

The girls, all between the ages of 13 and 17 will be housed at the San Diego Convention Center.

On Monday, the Department of Health and Human Services partnered up with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to open an “Emergency Intake Site” for unaccompanied children at the San Diego Convention Center, with an initial potential capacity of 1,400 beds.

Officials tell Border Report they expect several flights to arrive from Texas on Saturday.

Border Report has reached out to the office of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who along with San Diego County officials announced Monday that they had agreed to house migrant children at the 2.6 million-square-foot convention center.

Gloria supports the decision to house migrant children at the Convention Center.

“Every American should be part of making sure children are cared for. If this was their child, they would hope it was a compassionate community, a welcoming city that does right by their kids. Or do you turn a blind eye and have them live in conditions none of us expect a child to be in?” he said.

The use of the San Diego Convention Center to temporarily hold unaccompanied children has also drawn criticism.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells said he wished the public had been given enough input or a chance to give theirs.

“I have a lot of concerns,” Wells said in an interview with Fox News’ Fox & Friends. “The public didn’t get a chance to weigh in on this whatsoever. The convention center is a public asset, the public has a right to know what’s happening and what the plans are.”

Newly released data from the Department of Homeland Security shows that 681 unaccompanied children were apprehended and placed into CBP custody on Wednesday and another 605 on Thursday.

DHS said those numbers don’t include Mexican children, “most of whom will be repatriated and will not remain in CBP custody.”

The data also shows that as of Friday, 5,156 unaccompanied children were in CBP custody, while 11,900 were in HHS custody.