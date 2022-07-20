EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Sheriff’s deputies were serving a narcotics warrant when they discovered 13 migrants on Friday afternoon at a Central El Paso home.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday that El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies immediately called the Border Patrol, which responded to the house on Alabama Street and determined that the migrants were all Mexican and smuggled into the country.

Agents said there were no drugs in the home.

Earlier in the day, border agents received information that smugglers rented several motel rooms to house migrants in El Paso’s Lower Valley.

When agents arrived, they discovered 31 smuggled migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Honduras and Colombia in four rooms. Among the migrants was a 5-year-old child with a parent.

That morning, a multi-agency operation responded to reports of smugglers harboring numerous migrants in several small apartment complexes in Northeast El Paso.

Federal agents and Texas troopers responded and rescued 59 migrants hidden throughout the small properties.

Agents said the migrants in all three incidents were medically evaluated and cleared.

Some migrants a processed under Title 42, which allows agents to immediately expel them back to Mexico. Others are processed under Title 8 and placed into removal proceedings.

“Sheltering migrants in unsanitary and unsafe conditions is a common practice by Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCO) that disregard the safety of the migrants they exploit,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “We appreciate the assistance we receive from the public and our law enforcement partners in disrupting these criminal smuggling organizations.”

The U.S. Border Patrol told Border Report that during this fiscal year, which started in October, agents have disrupted more than 175 stash houses and rescued 1,975 migrants from TCOs.

During the last fiscal year, which ended on Sept. 30, 2021, agents disrupted 311 stash houses and apprehended 3,244 migrants.

In a statement to Border Report, a Border Patrol spokesman said the El Paso Sector had had 486 federal smuggling cases successfully prosecuted.