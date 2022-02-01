Agent on ATV hospitalized after Border Patrol vehicles crash along barrier

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — A U.S. Border Patrol agent riding an all-terrain vehicle was sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after colliding with Tahoe SUV driven by a fellow agent.

The crash happened in an area known as “Spooner’s Mesa” just north of the U.S.-Mexico border about 2 miles from the Pacific Ocean.

This is part of the southern border between Tijuana and San Diego is heavily fortified with two fence barriers running parallel to each other and is constantly being watched by agents who work out of the Imperial Beach Station.

The crash happened between these two layers of fencing.

The Border Patrol accident happened in this area between the two fences.

According to the Border Patrol, the injured agent was transported to the UCSD Medical Center near downtown San Diego.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“The agent driving the Tahoe immediately requested EMS support via dispatch,” read a statement issued by the Border Patrol Tuesday afternoon. “The agent operating the Tahoe did not report any injuries.”

Incidentally, almost 20 years ago, an agent died in this same area when her vehicle went over an embankment rolling several times.