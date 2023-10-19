Lancia on Thursday provided the first details on a planned electric flagship due in 2026.

The historic Italian brand, today part of the Stellantis fold, has languished for years with just one model, the Ypsilon, a minicar related to the Fiat 500 and on sale since 2011.

With the backing of Stellantis, Lancia is developing three electric vehicles as part of a brand revival, including a redesigned Ypsilon, a modern Delta, and the new flagship.

The new Ypsilon will arrive first. It’s due in 2024 and will offer the choice of hybrid or electric power. The flagship will follow in 2026 and the new Delta in 2028, both with electric power only.

Stellantis STLA Medium platform

The flagship, which might be called an Aurelia, a name borrowed from a series of Lancias launched in the 1950s (and a Roman road), has been described by Lancia as a “fastback” measuring 185 inches long and riding on Stellantis’ STLA Medium modular EV platform. Production will take place at a plant in Melfi, Italy. The plant is currently home to the aging Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade and Compass.

The STLA Medium is one of four highly modular EV platforms announced by Stellantis two years ago. It is designed for compact and midsize vehicles and made its debut in September in the Peugeot e-3008 compact crossover. Vehicles based on the platform will come with either front- or all-wheel drive and batteries with a capacity of up to 98 kwh, which Stellantis estimates will deliver up to 370 miles of EPA-rated range, depending on the application. Power outputs will range from 214-382 hp.

The Lancia flagship’s design will likely share elements with Lancia’s Pu+Ra HPE coupe concept unveiled in April. The concept featured a wedge-like shape with round elements for the taillights and a Y-shaped motif at the front forming something resembling daytime running lights.

Don’t look for any of the new Lancias to reach the U.S., as the brand is fully focused on the European market at present.

