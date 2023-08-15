Photos of the production version of Kia’s EV5 concept SUV shown in March recently surfaced online via China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The photos, which have been republished by Autohome, confirm the production model will also be called the EV5 and feature styling that has changed very little from the concept.

According to information on Chinese government websites, the EV5 measures approximately 181.7 inches long, making it a few inches shorter than the EV6.

Wheels reported on Tuesday that the production EV5 will make its debut on Aug. 25 at the 2023 Chengdu auto show.

Kia EV5 concept Kia EV5 concept

Production of the EV5 will be handled in China and sales there will start later this year.

During March’s reveal of the EV5 concept, Kia said the production model will also be sold beyond China, though a launch in the U.S. wasn’t mentioned.

Kia plans to have 14 EVs in its lineup as soon as 2027, and will launch at least two per year starting in 2023. The automaker launched the EV9 electric mid-size SUV in the spring. It starts sales in the U.S. later this year as a 2024 model. A pickup truck to be built in the U.S. is also part of Kia’s EV plans.

Most of these vehicles will ride on Hyundai Motor Group’s E-GMP platform which is found in the EV6 and EV9 and will also underpin the EV5.

