Double Formula 1 champion Fernando Alonso is putting his Ferrari Enzo up for auction. The iconic supercar is scheduled to go under the hammer at a Monaco Car Auctions sale taking place in Monaco on June 8.

The red (Rosso Corsa, to be exact) Enzo shows just 2,982 miles on the odometer, although it’s not clear how many of those miles were actually added by Alonso, who drove for the Ferrari F1 team between 2010 and 2014 and today drives for Aston Martin.

Named after company founder Enzo Ferrari, the Enzo was Ferrari’s flagship supercar of the early 2000s, picking up where the F40 and F50 left off. Among other things, it was notable for a carbon-fiber monocoque chassis and paddle-shifted transmission—standard fare in supercars today, but fairly novel at the time.

The Enzo was also the last of these Ferrari flagships to have a naturally aspirated, non-electrified V-12, in this case making 650 hp and 485 lb-ft of torque. That was good enough for a factory-estimated 0-62 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 217 mph. Those numbers seem less impressive compared to today’s supercars, but the Enzo was among the fastest production cars of its period.

Fernando Alonso’s Ferrari Enzo (photo via Monaco Car Auctions)

Ferrari built just 400 Enzo road cars, plus the Enzo-derived FXX track car. The Enzo’s monocoque and chassis were also used in the Maserati MC12, albeit with extensive modifications to make the MC12 suitable for racing. Ferrari eventually launched a successor in the form of the LaFerrari, but with a hybrid powertrain. The potential LaFerrari successor seen testing is expected to be a hybrid as well.

Monaco Car Auctions expects Alonso’s Enzo to sell for more than 500,000 euros at auction, or approximately $535,000 at current exchange rates. Considering that even a wrecked-and-restored Enzo fetched $1.75 million at auction in 2016, that may be conservative. Any Enzo is rare and desirable, but this one has the star power of a famous owner going for it as well.

