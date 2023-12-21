Aston Martin on Thursday released the first photos of a prototype for the upcoming Valhalla, and revealed a new design for the plug-in hybrid supercar.

The Valhalla is due to enter production in 2024 and will be limited to 999 coupes. Aston Martin hasn’t announced plans for additional body styles, such as a roadster, but it’s certainly possible as we’ve already seen with the Valkyrie hypercar.

Unveiled as a concept at the 2019 Geneva auto show, and referred to at the time as the AM-RB 003, the Valhalla is positioned as a more attainable, more practical follow up to the Valkyrie.

As the prototype photos reveal, the design has evolved somewhat since the original concept was shown. The look is also different than the revised design Aston Martin showed in 2021.

Aston Martin Valhalla prototype

Key differences include the new internals for the headlights, which feature a similar design to that on the DB12. The designs of the side intakes and rear fenders are also new, as is the design of the rear end, including the taillights and diffuser.

No doubt many of the changes are the result of honing the vehicle’s aerodynamics, a process that involved Aston Martin’s Formula 1 team. The F1 team, or more specifically its Aston Martin Performance Technologies consulting division, is also involved in development of materials and vehicle dynamics for the Valhalla.

The Valhalla was meant to be the first model to use a new V-6 engine developed in-house at Aston Martin as part of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. However, Aston Martin scrapped plans for the V-6 following the onset of the pandemic, and switched to the proven twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 it sources from Mercedes-Benz and already uses in most of its models.

Aston Martin Valhalla prototype

Performance targets have increased from what Aston Martin previously announced. The company now plans to combine the V-8 with three electric motors, up from a previous two. There will be two motors at the front axle and a third motor integrated with the rear-mounted transmission, helping to form an all-wheel-drive system.

The combined peak output for the Valhalla will be 998 hp, up from 937 hp previously.

Aston Martin also showed a concept for a mid-engine Vanquish supercar at the 2019 Geneva auto show, and confirmed at the reveal that production was planned. However, the automaker has since abandoned plans for the car.

