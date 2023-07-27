The new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander costs $1,250 more than the smaller 2023 Toyota Highlander three-row SUV, based on the latest pricing guide from Toyota. Updates to the 2024 Highlander haven’t been disclosed, but the larger, roomier, and better equipped Grand Highlander new for this year makes for a relative value in the growing Highlander family.

But that value exists only on mid- and top-trim levels. The Grand Highlander is sold only in XLE, Limited, and Platinum trims, with a starting price of $44,465, including a $1,395 destination fee, for the XLE with front-wheel drive. Toyota casts a wider net on the standard Highlander with L, LE, and XSE trims slotting below XLE, Limited, and Platinum. The base 2023 Toyota Highlander L costs $37,815, but the similarly equipped XLE is $43,215.

Those aren’t the only differences between the Highlander and the Grand Highlander, which measures 6.5 inches longer, 2.3 inches wider, and 2.0 inches taller. With its slab sides, boxy fenders, and vertical front fascia, the Grand Highlander looks more like Toyota’s truck family than the smaller Highlander’s family hauling Sienna minivan.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

Both models share a base 265-hp 2.4-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic sending power to the front wheels or all four wheels, while a 243-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 hybrid model can get up to 36 mpg combined.

The Grand Highlander adds a third option with the Hybrid Max powertrain the pairs the 2.4-liter turbo-4 with two motors supplementing power to the front and rear axle via a 6-speed automatic transmission and a mechanical driveshaft. Making 362 hp and 400 lb-ft, it gives the Grand Highlander some muscle lacking in other Highlanders, and still returns 27 mpg combined.

All-wheel drive adds $1,400 on the regular Highlander and $1,600 on the Grand Highlander.

The 2024 Grand Highlander XLE comes well equipped with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, synthetic leather upholstery, power front seats that are heated, seven USB ports, a power tailgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It’s also loaded with safety features and driver-assist tech, including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors.

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The Grand Highlander Limited costs $48,255 and adds 20-inch alloy wheels, power folding side mirrors, leather upholstery, heated and cooled front seats, heated second-row seats, and a heated steering wheel.

The top Platinum grade includes AWD for $54,940. For about $5,000 more than the Limited AWD, it comes with Lexus-like conveniences, including cooled second-row seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a surround-view camera system, a rearview mirror camera, and hands-free driving in traffic jam situations.

Opting for the Grand Highlander Hybrid powertrain adds $1,600 to the XLE and the Limited AWD; it can’t be had with Platinum trim.

The Grand Highlander Hybrid Max comes only with AWD and on Limited ($55,435) and Platinum ($59,520).

The 2024 Grand Highlander is on sale now.

