Genesis is ready to start deliveries of the electric G80.

On Thursday, the South Korean automaker announced the 2023 Electrified Genesis G80 costs $80,920 and is now available in California, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York but only at select dealerships.

Genesis added that the Electrified G80 will go on sale in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington in September. Again, the company noted it will only be available at select dealerships.

Available only in one fully loaded version, the luxury sedan will feature all-wheel drive thanks to a dual-motor powertrain with 136-kw electric motors attached to each axle delivering a combined 365 hp. An 87.2-kwh lithium-ion battery pack feeds the motors and Genesis said it will deliver 282 miles of range. Official EPA ratings haven’t been released yet.

Genesis Electrified G80

Genesis said the Electrified G80 can recharge from 10% to 80% in 22 minutes when hooked to a 350-kw charging station. The automaker has partnered with Electrify America and will offer buyers three years of complimentary 30-minute fast charging sessions.

It’ll take a keen eye to spot the Electrified G80 as it looks nearly identical to its gas-powered sibling. The grille has been closed off and is one solid piece, though the charge port is hidden within the grille on the driver side with a diamond-shaped door that pops open. Model-specific 19-inch wheels and the available Matira Blue exterior paint will be the easiest ways to spot the electric version of the luxury sedan.

Genesis Electrified G80

Inside, the Electrified G80 looks the same as the gas-powered model, but the electric model can be optioned with a new dark Dark Lagoon Green and Glacier White color scheme.

Every Electrified G80 will feature automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and automatic high beams.

