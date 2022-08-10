Internet Brands

Skip to content
FOX8 WGHP
Greensboro
85°
LIVE NOW
FOX8 Evening News
Greensboro
85°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
North Carolina News
— Greensboro News
— Winston-Salem News
— High Point News
— Piedmont Triad News
South Carolina News
Virginia News
Crime News
COVID-19
Health News
Ukraine-Russia War
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
Entertainment
Offbeat
Money Matters
Buckley Report
Newsmakers with Neill McNeill
Border Report
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
McConnell: ‘No’ reaction to Trump’s attack on wife
Coroner confirms body found is Kiely Rodni
Former Louisville cop pleads guilty in Breonna Taylor …
Do you qualify for $190M Capital One settlement?
Weather
Today’s forecast
— Greensboro
— Winston-Salem
— High Point
FOX8 Interactive Radar
FOX8 Hurricane Tracker
Closings and Delays
Watches and Warnings
Van’s Weather Kids
Van’s Weather School
Good News!
Roy’s Folks with Chad Tucker
Zoo Filez
Good for Her!
What’s Right with Our Schools
Social Media Stars
Destination Vacation
FOX8 Foodie
Small Business Spotlight
Made in NC
Educator of the Week
Remarkable Women of the Piedmont Triad 2022
Top Stories
17-year-old pilot set for solo world flight record
Top Stories
College student seeks to adopt baby left in trash
Gallery
‘Les Misérables’ coming to Tanger Center
Gallery
Ms. Wheelchair NC wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Video
Forsyth County deputy delivers new bike to child
Politics
July 26 Election Results
Nov. 8 North Carolina elections
Your Local Election HQ
Medical Marijuana in North Carolina
Parents’ Bill of Rights
North Carolina Redistricting
U.S. Congress
N.C. General Assembly
Local Elections
Greensboro Mayoral Candidates
Greensboro City Council Candidates
Guilford County Sheriff Candidates
Greensboro’s 5 bonds on the ballot
Swing State
Top Stories
Pelosi’s husband guilty of DUI, faces jail time
Top Stories
Rove: Trump legal problems dampen Republican ‘enthusiasm’
700 classified pages seized from Trump home: Archives
White House to announce $10K student loan cancellation
Robinson’s memoir: Governor, education, women
Video
Investigations
GSO Immigrant Facility
Capitol Riot: North Carolina Suspects
John Richardson: Serial Murder Suspect
Davie County murder-suicide
SERIES: On Your Side
SERIES: True Crime NC
SERIES: Caitlin Can’t Remember
Who Killed Jennifer Short?
Podcasts
FOX8 Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Man arrested after bomb threat ‘hoax’ at Hanes Mall
Video
Top Stories
Billboard says HPU law dean ‘betrayed our constitution’
Video
Boom Supersonic announces deal with American
Video
Fmr. Rocky Mount officer who stormed Capitol sentenced
Video
Manning: DHHS to take questions about immigrant facility
Video
Sports
High School Football Scoreboard
Friday Football Frenzy
Carolina Panthers
— Panthers Games and Stats
College Basketball
NASCAR & Motorsports
Dirty Air: FOX8’s NASCAR podcast
China 2022
Top Stories
Someone yelled ‘gun’ during NC football game
Video
Top Stories
‘Friday Night Lights’ coach dies at 73
Top Stories
Panthers name Mayfield starting quarterback
Video
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest
Hope Solo speaks on Winston-Salem DWI arrest
Video
Rodman says he’ll visit Russia in push to release …
Community
Community Calendar
Jobs
Conquering the School Year
Pet of the Week
Triad Gas Prices
Lottery Results
Recipes
Forever Family
Community Foundation
Mommy Matters
Successful Aging
House Call
👶 FOX8 Community Baby Shower
🎓 FOX8 Senior Sendoff
🚍 Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Beautiful jewelry with a story that’s Made in NC!
Video
Choose Sylvie! This sweet bun is ready to be your …
Video
Ms. Wheelchair NC wins Ms. Wheelchair America
Video
PEAK Adventures gives Guilford County students a …
Video
Watch
On Air
Live Events
Video Center
FOX8 Special Presentations
TV Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Contests
MyFOX8 Mobile App
Email Newsletters
How to rescan your TV
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact: FOX Network
Contact: Closed Captioning Concerns
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Search
Please enter a search term.
Internet Brands
Report: EV tax credit rules might accelerate Hyundai …
Top Internet Brands Headlines
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Code Red is a 1,300-hp …
Latest videos
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has …
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools rolling out …
Forsyth County inmate indicted as 2nd suspect murder …
Good For Her: Serve First Racquet Sports in Winston-Salem
Davidson County neighbors fighting to stop new construction
Novant Health pediatrician addresses polio concerns
More Videos
MOST POPULAR
Forsyth Co. inmate indicted in Wake Co. deputy murder
Triad man stole hundreds in meat, cigarettes: DCSO
Missing child found in teacher’s home
Man used pickup to steal gas in Asheboro: RCSO
People at NC beach get surprise visit from ray
GPD officer shoots, kills teen at traffic stop: police
NC father plans to use $250K win to buy ‘dream home’
Dead baby found in North Carolina back yard
Burl. police search for suspects after armed robbery
Suspect charged in Garden Club St shooting: HPPD
Must-See Stories
Forsyth Co. inmate indicted in Wake Co. deputy murder
Man used pickup to steal gas in Asheboro: RCSO
Suspect charged in Garden Club St shooting: HPPD
2 dead from gunshot wounds in Wilkes Co.: WCSO
Deputy quits after pointing gun at pregnant woman
See FOX8's Top Stories