(Green Car Reports) — Fisker on Thursday revealed a full gallery of images of its upcoming Alaska electric pickup, along with a few new details for this eagerly anticipated and relatively affordable EV.

As Fisker claimed at the product’s intro a couple weeks ago, as part of its Product Day, the Alaska will be both the world’s most sustainable pickup truck as well as the lightest electric pickup.

The Alaska is due to start at $45,400, with versions offering a 230-to-340-mile range. The company notes that those ranges correspond to 75-kwh and 113-kwh battery packs; it hasn’t yet clarified whether, as with the Ocean, the smaller of those two packs will have an LFP chemistry. And acceleration times for the Fisker Alaska will range from 3.9 seconds to 7.2 seconds, it says.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Fisker calls the Alaska its “everything” vehicle, with sporty handling, SUV comfort, and the utility that savvy pickup shoppers are coming to expect.

In keeping with that, Fisker has given the Alaska a particularly innovative layout. That includes an insulated frunk, a California mode in which the rear window rolls down for airflow, and a version of Fisker’s so-called Houdini trunk. In the latter, the front portion of the pickup bed rolls down to expand the bed’s 4.5-foot length to what it now says is 9.2 feet, and on occasion haul long project items for which you might otherwise need a full-size pickup.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

The Alaska will be a midsize pickup like the Ford Ranger or Nissan Frontier—a bit smaller than the Rivian R1T, while not a compact one like the Maverick hybrid or even smaller fully electric trucks in the works. Fisker says the Alaska will be offered with 20- or 22-inch wheels and will measure 17.4 feet in length—about 209 inches. Expect Big Gulp–size cupholders, a cowboy-hat holder, glove storage, and a large center console good for multifaceted storage and containing a tablet holder.

Fisker first teased the Alaska in 2021, as a super-efficient “radical” electric pickup, and indicated then that it was being fast-tracked for production.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Although based on the same platform as the Fisker Ocean (platform termed FM31 vs. Ocean’s FM29), Fisker cautions that there should be no assumptions that partners involved in other Fisker vehicles are necessarily involved in the Alaska. The company emphasized that the Alaska is under development, which makes the vehicle seen here strictly still in concept-vehicle territory.

That said, Fisker says that the Alaska will, true to its name, be U.S.-made—which could mean, potentially, that it might qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit and an effective price of $37,900.

Fisker Alaska electric truck concept

Fisker is now taking deposits for the Alaska, which it says it will deliver in Q1 2025.

Related Articles

Earlier this month it was disclosed that Fisker hasn’t yet inked a deal with Foxconn to produce its mass-market, $29,900 Pear EV in Ohio. Production of the Ocean has been ramping up very slowly so far, with the company pointing to supplier issues after producing just 1,022 of these electric crossovers in the second quarter.