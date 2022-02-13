‘Sport is poetry’ Meet a photographer who has captured countless Olympic memories

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — To both athletes and fans, the Olympics are an occasion to remember. Alexander Hassenstein is one of the photographers that help capture those memories.

Hassenstein can still remember picking up his first camera.

“I was about 10 to 11 years old,” explains Hassenstein. “I ask my dad to please give me his camera so I could take some pictures of my friends, my best friends, and that’s true. That’s a really nice story, my best friends playing football.”

That camera would lead to a lifelong passion and an eventual occupation. Hassenstein, a photographer for Getty Images, has taken countless photos in his life. Based in Germany, he has traveled the world and covered 15 Olympic games.

“We cover all sports and all nations,” says Hassenstein. “That is absolutely fantastic because you will be there and every emotion on every nation on every person on every sports people is important.”

He was there when Usain Bolt broke the world record in the 100 meters, and he’s in Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“That is what I love in sport,” says Hassenstein. “Sport is poetry, sport is landscape, sport is action, sport is the moment. Sport is telling the story of a whole match or of a whole event in one picture.”