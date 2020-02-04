× Traffic backs up on I-40 west in Greensboro after crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash in Greensboro shut down two lanes on Interstate 40 west in Greensboro, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

At about 7:25 a.m., crews responded to the scene.

Two people were reportedly hurt. EMS says they are in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Two out of four lanes closed near exit 208 for Sandy Ridge at mile marker 208.

An NCDOT traffic cam shows traffic backed up on the highway.

NCDOT does not expect the scene to clear until about 9 a.m.