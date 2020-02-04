Southern Alamance High School Veterinary Science team celebrates state championship win ahead of national competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAHAM, N.C. — State Champions! The Southern Alamance High School Veterinary Science team is celebrating a win at the state FFA competition.

Tasha Dawson is their adviser and says the team has worked hard to earn this distinction.

"They pretty much work year-round. Before school, after school, during the summer," she said. "Push each other. Grow together as a team. They're pretty much in my room non-stop when they are not in their classes."

There is a good reason for all their hard work. The students have a lot to learn. There are hundreds of breeds to identify as well as tools used in veterinary offices.

The hardest part for most of the students, according to Dawson, is the math.

"So they have to be able to do the medical math, take an animals weight in pounds and convert it kilograms, and then use the drug recommendations to determine how much medicine the animal needs for what period," she said. "Fill the prescription and label the prescription, talk to the client and discuss how to give the administration of the medication for the animal, any concerns and questions that they have."

All of this will help in their day to day classes, as well as any jobs they may take in the veterinary field. The team will compete in the national competition in Indianapolis in October.