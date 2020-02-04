× NC man faces child abuse charge after 1-year-old son survives heroin overdose, police say

SPRING LAKE, N.C. — A North Carolina man was arrested as his 1-year-old son recovered for a heroin overdose, police say according to WRAL.

Luis Castellon, 26, is charged with child abuse.

Castellon, who admits to using heroin regularly, told officers he was in the bedroom with his son when he fell asleep.

When he woke up, he realized the baby was not breathing.

“We think it was heroin and was left exposed in the home somewhere that he somehow ingested and had a reaction,” Cumberland County District Attorney Billy West told WRAL.

A drug screening found opiates in the boy’s system, and he suffered lung damage, living swelling and other internal health problems.

EMS used Narcan at the scene and again at the hospital to save the child’s life.