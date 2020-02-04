Business fire prompts crews to close US 158 in Belews Creek

Posted 7:22 am, February 4, 2020, by , Updated at 07:52AM, February 4, 2020
BELEWS CREEKS, N.C. — A burning building prompted emergency crews to shut down a stretch of U.S. 158 in Belews Creek.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, crews responded to a fire at McTron Inc., located at 5650 Reidsville Road.

Smoke was pouring up from the burning structure.

No word on the severity of the damage.

No injuries at this time, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The N.C. Department of Transportation reports that U.S. 158 is closed near Rail Fence Road. Highway Patrol asks drivers to take Rail Fence Road to Belews Creek Road to re-access U.S. 158.

