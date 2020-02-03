Thousands of drivers impacted by Jamestown road closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Dozens of drivers were forced to turn around Monday, as road closures began on East Fork Road in Jamestown.

A section of the road between Guilford Road and Penny Road will be shut down for about four months as crews install sidewalks and a pedestrian bridge.

“We have been planning for this for about two decades. There have been plans in place. We were very fortunate to receive federal and state funding for this project,” said Assistant Town Manager Matthew Johnson.

According to Johnson, 8,700 drivers use the road daily.

“Closing it for this amount of time, it’s the interest of public safety and will help expedite the process, so we’re looking forward to a great amenity in the near future,” Johnson said.

Crews already removed the guardrail on the road Monday and began clearing to begin construction on the pedestrian bridge.

People living on EastFork Road told FOX8 they were looking forward to the improvements.

“It’s very dangerous trying to get across that thing. We’ve taken our kids across as they grew through the years, and it’s just dangerous riding a bike or walking,” said Rick Dowdy.

Drivers said they weren’t aware of the closures but the detours wouldn’t set them back long.

“It caught me by surprise,” said driver Juan Pinkston. “It kind of stops you from getting where you’re trying to get to from easy access from one major street to the next.”

The sidewalks will link pedestrians and cyclists to the Bicentennial Greenway.

"I do see a lot of people walk from there because they don't have any sidewalks, so that will be a big improvement,” said Vimaly Miyo.