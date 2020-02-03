Super Bowl Stylin’: Triad man helps professional athletes suit up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – In a loft in Uptown Charlotte with a view of Bank of America Stadium sits racks full of suits.

Some with orange thread, others with inspirational quotes or sports teams.

Each suit is uniquely designed by Greensboro native, Mitch Perguson who created a custom clothing business called Stitched By Mitch.

He started it a few years ago after getting injured playing basketball at Appalachian State University.

“I took a couple design classes and started thinking to myself you know I am really into this,” Perguson tells FOX8.

He now travels around the world helping professional athletes and actors look their best.

Perguson has worked with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace and Carolina Panthers players Christian McCaffrey, Darius Wright and DeAndrew White.

He makes it a point to get to know people before he starts designing their suits.

"I ask them questions," Perguson says. " "When I really get to know someone I can understand things they would be willing to try and things they wouldn’t."Each design includes something personal about his clients to make the clothes special to them.

“I want to shock people, I want to create experiences and create clothing that people want to wear and have fun while I’m doing it,” he said.

Mitch will be watching the Super Bowl LIV in Miami closely. He designed a suit for San Francisco 49ers player George Kittle.

You can check out his work on his Instagram, just search Stitched By Mitch.