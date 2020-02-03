× SC middle school student from NC dies of flu complications, coroner says

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A 13-year-old girl who went to school in Gaffney, South Carolina died of complications from the flu Friday, according to a coroner, WYFF reports.

Arden Bradley died in Shelby, the town she was born in, at the Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital after getting sick on Jan. 27, her grandfather, Don Johnson, said.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and diagnosed with type A flu and bilateral pneumonia.

Johnson said he is not aware of any other pre-existing conditions.

“She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers,” her obituary said.

Her funeral was held on Monday.