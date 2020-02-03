SC middle school student from NC dies of flu complications, coroner says

Posted 4:01 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 04:02PM, February 3, 2020
Emergency room entrance sign with ambulance

Emergency room entrance sign with ambulance

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A 13-year-old girl who went to school in Gaffney, South Carolina died of complications from the flu Friday, according to a coroner, WYFF reports.

Arden Bradley died in Shelby, the town she was born in, at the Atrium Health-Cleveland hospital after getting sick on Jan. 27, her grandfather, Don Johnson, said.

She was taken to the hospital on Wednesday and diagnosed with type A flu and bilateral pneumonia.

Johnson said he is not aware of any other pre-existing conditions.

“She loved her family, K-POP music and especially BTS, painting, photography, animals and nutcrackers,” her obituary said.

Her funeral was held on Monday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.