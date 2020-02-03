Watch Live: Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Police department celebrates ‘baby boom’ after 13 babies born to officers in 1 year

Posted 11:43 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 11:48AM, February 3, 2020

CLEARWATER, Fla. – One Florida police department is welcoming a baker’s dozen of babies into the police force family.

In 2019, 13 babies were born to officers with the Clearwater Police Department, the department announced in a Monday Facebook post.

CPD shared an adorable series of photos, showing nine of the 13 proud parents along with their squad of babies all wearing matching “Daddy Is My Hero” onesies.

“Congratulations to Officer Diaz, Officer Hoxie, Officer Hurt, Officer Lightfoot, Officer Maser, Officer McCann, Officer Penna, Officer Robinson and Officer Yeates!” the post said.

 

