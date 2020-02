× Officials asking for public’s help in finding missing NC middle school student

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding 14-year-old Emma Jo Hamby.

Hamby was reported missing Monday.

She is 5’2″ and weighs 115 pounds.

She was last seen at a home on Sheppard Drive and goes to Trask Middle School.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4200.