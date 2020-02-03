Mother, man face child abuse charges after 2 children seriously injured

Watch Live: Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Posted 11:28 am, February 3, 2020
Mathew Anthony Brooks and Heather Marie Greenway

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A mother and a man face charges after two children were seriously hurt, according to Kernersville police.

Sunday morning, police responded to a report of child abuse at the OYO Inn Kernersville at 736 E. Mountain St.

Officers say they found evidence that two children were assaulted and suffered serious bodily injury that required medical treatment.

Mathew Anthony Brooks, 25, of Winston-Salem, was charged with two counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. He received a $750,000 secured bond.

The mother of the children, Heather Marie Greenway, 26, of Union Hall, Virginia, was charged with two counts of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. She received a $500,000 secured bond.

The children are now in the care of Child Protective Services.

 

