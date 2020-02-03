Man arrested after caught on video throwing victim out of wheelchair over parking space disagreement, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. — A man was thrown out of his wheelchair after confronting a driver who illegally parked in a parking space reserved for people with disabilities, police said in a Facebook post.

On Jan. 11, officers responded to the assault at a Target in Pleasant Hill, California.

It began in the parking lot where the victim confronted a man, later identified as Jimmie Tiger, who had parked illegally in the reserved accessible parking space.

After the initial confrontation, the victim went into Target. He was near the customer service counter when Tiger approached again.

Tiger allegedly told the victim to go back out to the parking lot to apologize to his wife. The victim refused.

That's when the video shows the man push the victim's wheelchair several feet away against his will before overturning his wheelchair, throwing him to the ground.

Witnesses helped the victim and looked after him until help arrived.

Pleasant Hill detectives were able to identify the man's license plate number and, with that, identify the suspect.

Tiger was charged with attempted kidnapping, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and special allegation great bodily injury.

He was arrested on Jan. 19.